Death notices and funeral announcements

Monday, May 10, 2021

 

Michael (Mick) Gray

Harbour Street, Ballynacargy, Co. Westmeath and Carlow, (suddenly) at the Mater Hospital, Dublin, pre-deceased by his wife Teresa, (nee Townsend), parents Pat & Kathleen,brother Sean, sisters Maureen and Josie. He will be sadly missed by his brother Tom, sisters Chrissie Rocke and Ann Phelan, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May he rest in peace.

Funeral Mass will take place on Tuesday at 11 o’clock in the Church of the Nativity, Ballynacargy followed by burial afterwards in Kildavin cemetery, Co. Carlow.

Due to covid restrictions and in accordance with government guidelines fifty people are allowed to attend.

