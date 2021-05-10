Longitude music festival cancelled for 2021

Monday, May 10, 2021

Music festival Longitude will not go ahead this summer of 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The festival in Dublin’s Marlay Park was due to take place from July 2nd to 4th.

In a statement on Monday, the festival’s organisers said it had “become clear” they would be unable to host the festival this year due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Refunds will be automatically processed over the next few days.

“We are so sorry to the thousands of people who bought tickets to this year’s festival and are absolutely devastated that, once again, we won’t be able to welcome you all to Marley Park this summer,” the organiser statement said.

Organisers said the event will take place next year from July 1st to 3rd, and will be “the biggest and best one yet”.

