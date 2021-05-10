Rain fails to dampen spirits in Carlow’s ‘darkness’ walk

Chairperson of Carlow’s Darkness into light, Dolores O’Neill, centre, with Gene Kurpaviciute and Dovile Coppola

Jane Coleman and Keelan Nolan

By Elizabeth Lee

“IT was wet, wet! It was the first year that it rained down on us like that, but we went along and did it anyway. It didn’t dampen people’s spirits at all, it was still a lovely event,” said Dolores O’Neill, chairperson of Carlow Darkness Into Light.

While in other years up to 2,000 people would gather together at St Laurence O’Toole’s AC before walking a 5kms route through Carlow town, on Saturday morning such a mass gathering wasn’t permitted because of covid-19 restrictions. The annual fundraiser for the suicide prevention charity Pieta House took a different form this year, with people walking with others in their own family or friend ‘bubbles.’

“As we walked through the town, we met pockets of people doing it. They were walking the usual route that we usually take and the atmosphere was still lovely,” Dolores said.

There were Darkness Into Light walks in Tullow and in Baltinglass, while in Bagenalstown a hardy cohort took to the River Barrow for a dawn swim. No one, no matter what event in Co Carlow they took part in, could avoid getting soaked.