Rodent droppings and leaking ceiling among issues detected by health inspectors in April

Two closure orders were issued to businesses by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) in April, while a prosecution was also taken by the HSE against a business in Co Louth.

The businesses were found to be in breach of food safety legislation, including evidence of rodent activity on shelves, behind shop counters and in storage units.

Inspections by HSE environmental health officers last month also found issues with lack of allergen information for consumers, no food safety management procedures or associated monitoring records, and in one instance, water was found to be leaking into the kitchen from a bathroom in a domestic dwelling overhead, directly above an area being used for the preparation of food.

An enforcement order issued to a business with an address on the Old Mallow Road, Co Cork, noted an inspection on April 7th identified rodent activity, which the order identified as a “grave and immediate danger to public health”. The closure order, which was issued on April 26th, was lifted the next day.

In relation to the prosecution, the HSE took action against The Spoonful Food Company Ltd, with an address at Tullyallen, Co Louth regarding an offence dated October 31st last year.

According to a statement from the FSAI, the prosecution was in relation to the European Union (Provision of Food Information to Consumers) Regulations 2014, and resulted in the application of the Prohibition Act. The HSE was also awarded costs of €5,934.

Last month’s inspections also identified a business operating in Kingwood Cross, Dublin 22 which was without the necessary registration or approval.

Commenting on the closure of the unregistered business, FSAI chief executive Dr Pamela Byrne said: “The operation of any unregistered food business will not be tolerated, and the full power of the law will be used to stop these food businesses from putting consumers’ health at risk.

“It is the responsibility of all food business owners to ensure that their food business is registered and operating in line with the legal requirements under food law.”

Dr Byrne added that members of the public can contact the FSAI via their website if they suspect a food business is not operating in accordance with legislation.