Seven new cases of Covid-19 reported in Carlow on Monday

Seven further cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Carlow on Monday evening as nationally no new deaths were recorded.

Of the 381 new cases notified nationally today:

192 are men / 188 are women

77% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 31 years old

188 in Dublin, 39 in Donegal, 30 in Kildare, 13 in Limerick, 13 in Cork, 13 in Tipperary, 13 in Westmeath and the remaining 72 cases are spread across 15 other counties***.

As of 8am today, 124 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 31 are in ICU. 15 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of Saturday 8th May, 1,827,610 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland: