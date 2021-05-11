Arrest after seven incidents of burglary, theft and trespassing in Tipperary

Gardaí have arrested and charged a man in relation to seven incidents of burglary, theft from cars and trespassing in Thurles, Co Tipperary.

In the early hours of Saturday morning, officers received reports of a burglary and three thefts from cars in the Mitchel Street and Sli Na Suire areas in Thurles town.

Unsuccessful attempts had also been made to break into three houses in the area.

Items stolen during the incidents included cash and mobile phones.

Crime prevention officer for the Tipperary Garda Division, Sergeant Tom O’Dwyer said: “Wherever you park your vehicle, we would always advise you to take your property with you and ensure the vehicle is locked and alarmed.

“When we leave items like cash, credit cards, jewellery and electronics on display in our cars, they are clear targets for criminals.”

Recovery

Following an investigation by gardaí from the Thurles Detective Unit, a search at an apartment in Co Tipperary was carried out on May 10th, resulting in the recovery of some of the suspected stolen property.

A man, aged in his 20s, was arrested and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Templemore Garda station.

He has since been charged and was due to appear before Thurles District Court this morning at 10.30am.