Carlow group hosting talk on elections in the revolutionary years

THE elections that defined Carlow and Ireland during the revolutionary years are the subject of a talk to be hosted by Carlow Historical and Archaeological Society (CHAS). The lecture, delivered by Dr Elaine Callinan, takes place on 19 May at 8pm and is titled ***Elections and propaganda in Ireland and Carlow 1917-1921: Votes, violence and victory***.

The talk will explore the political and sometimes military rivalry between all the major parties and movements during Ireland’s revolutionary years and there will be a strong focus on Carlow.

This period saw the last all-island elections and competition between parties on rival ideas for independence was extensive. There was opposition between unionism and nationalism and within nationalism between old and new parties. The outcome of these elections altered the course of Irish history, as the victors went on to dominate government across the island for the next 50 years.

Dr Elaine Callinan is a lecturer in modern Irish history at Carlow College and has a particular interest in the Irish revolutionary era. ***Electioneering and propaganda in Ireland 1917-21: Votes, violence and victory (Dublin 2020)*** published by Four Courts Press. The talk will be streamed through www.carlowhistorical.com.