Coveney asks Israeli ambassador to attend meeting amid violence in Jerusalem

The Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney has asked the Israeli ambassador to attend a meeting later today to discuss the ongoing violence in Jerusalem and Gaza.

As The Irish Times report, a spokesman confirmed that the ambassador, Mr Ophir Kariv, had been requested to attend meeting today for discussions on the violence and the civilian deaths overnight.

The act of summoning an ambassador is generally seen as a prelude to criticism of his country’s actions.

Clashes between Israeli security forces and Palestinians have left at least 20 people dead yesterday, while Palestinian rocket attacks have been met with air strikes by Israeli aircraft.

In a further sign of rising tensions, Israel signalled it is widening its military campaign in recent days.

The military said it is sending troop reinforcements to the Gaza border and the defence minister ordered the mobilisation of 5,000 reserve soldiers.

In the past, cross-border fighting between Israel and Hamas, the group that rules Gaza, would typically end after a few days, often helped by behind-the-scenes mediation by Qatar, Egypt and others.

It was not clear if such a resolution would come this time.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has warned that fighting could “continue for some time”.