  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Man arrested after spraying petrol on gardaí in Kildare station

Man arrested after spraying petrol on gardaí in Kildare station

Tuesday, May 11, 2021

Gardaí have arrested a man following an incident of criminal damage and assault at a Garda station in Kildare.

At around 9pm on Monday evening, a man entered the public office of Newbridge Garda station.

He began to spray a liquid, believed to be petrol, from a container on the environs, Garda members and himself.

Gardaí restrained the man as he attempted to light the liquid.

No physical injuries were reported following the incident.

The man, aged in his 20s, was arrested and is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Under-25s spend on hotel staycations, as over-65s spend on airlines

Tuesday, 11/05/21 - 1:13pm

Free overnight staycation on offer – in the aisles of Lidl

Tuesday, 11/05/21 - 11:59am

Coveney asks Israeli ambassador to attend meeting amid violence in Jerusalem

Tuesday, 11/05/21 - 11:58am