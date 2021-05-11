Mentoring supports on offer to Carlow businesses

Carlow County Council’s Local Enterprise Office is encouraging local enterprises to apply for mentoring supports to help guide and support their business development as they navigate the new realities in the marketplace.

The supports will provide individual guidance to companies over the coming weeks and months and the Local Enterprise Office has appointed a new specialist team of 77 mentors and advisors who are available to the over 2000 companies in County Carlow.

Speaking about the supports available for SME’s, Kieran Comerford, head of economic development & enterprise with the Local Enterprise Office in Carlow County Council said “Since March 2020 and the start of the pandemic we have seen thousands of companies and individuals engage with us across a variety of supports and we continue to redevelop our supports in line with the requirements of the local economy and the needs of our business community”.

Mr Comerford added: “Confidential mentoring offers encouragement, support, suggestions, guidance and a sharing of expertise and experience so that recipients are pointed in the right direction and can prioritize actions required to implement and make progress with their business venture.

“In our experience having a mentor matched to your business provides great support and our panel of experts have experienced the ups and downs of business and have valuable insights and guidance to share with new business start-ups and growing businesses.”

Local Enterprise Office Carlow serves as the ‘first stop shop’ for businesses in the county, providing advice on growing your business, through mentoring, high quality training and management development supports, as well as direct financial support.

This free access to expertise, guidance and business advice applies to a multitude of sectors from the start-up, growth and scaling stages of business ventures. To apply for your business mentor today log onto https://leocarlow.submit.com/show/17 or call 059/9129783 to speak to a business advisor.