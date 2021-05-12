Burglary at Castlecomer Discovery Park

By Elizabeth Lee

GARDAÍ are investigating a burglary that occurred on a craft unit in the Castlecomer Discovery Park in the early hours of Wednesday 12 May.

At 1.40am, the burglars activated the intruder alarm when they broke into the building. This alerted the keyholder and the gardaí, who arrived within minutes.

However, the culprits had left the scene, but they still managed to take some small jewellery items.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone with any information or who may have seen anything suspicious in the area to contact them on 056 4441222.