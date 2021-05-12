Carlow Military Museum to reopen next month

THE Co Carlow Military Museum is delighted to announce its reopening plans. On 6 June, the museum will welcome back old friends and new visitors.

The museum took the opportunity during lockdown of carrying out a much-needed refurbishment project, with displays being enhanced. Of the 4,500 exhibits the museum holds, many favourites will be back on show. Military items include a Timony armoured personnel carrier, a prototype made at Armer Salmon in Carlow, a 1798 original musket and pieces related to Patrick Mythen, who served for 30 years with the Royal Irish Rangers.

In order to make up for lost time, the military museum will be putting on extra dates, every Sunday between 6 June and 7 November from 2-5pm. The museum will be also open every Monday, Wednesday and Friday between 7 June and 12 November from 10am to 12.30pm and 1.30pm-4pm. Face masks and social distancing will still be the order of the day.

For more information, contact Paul Maguire on 087 6904242.