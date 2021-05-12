Carlow town property has excellent potential

By Suzanne Pender

Fantastic opportunity to acquire a two-bedroom terraced house in such close proximity to Carlow town centre at 18 MacGamhna Road, Carlow.

The property is in a mature development, only minutes away from all amenities. The residence, although presented in already great condition, offers excellent potential and benefits from a fenced front and private rear garden with a block built shed in place.

The property comprises of two bedrooms, kitchen/ dining area, sitting room and family bathroom.

Asking Price €150,000. Contact DNG McCormack