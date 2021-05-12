Death notices and funeral arrangements

David Crowley

Oakley Park, Tullow Road, Carlow and late of Clancoolbeg, Bandon on 11 May 2021, suddenly, at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny.

Dearly beloved husband of Ann (nee O’Donovan) and devoted father of Frank, Carol and Eibhlís and dear brother of Martin, Liam, Catherine and the late Don. Brother-in-law of the late Betty Sheehy and the late Declan Healy.

Sadly missed by his loving wife, family, daughter-in-law Margaret, grandchildren Frank, John and Leo, brothers, sister, sisters-in-law Margaret Healy, Mary Deasy, Cathleen Crowley and Pauline Crowley, brothers-in-law Pat McCarthy Jimmy Deasy and Eugene Sheehy, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and many friends.

In accordance with Government and H.S.E. guidelines, David’s Funeral will take place privately.

David’s Funeral Cortege will leave Gabriel and O’Donovan’s Funeral Home, Bandon, on Friday at 11.30am approx. travelling via South Main Street and Market Street en route to St. Patrick’s Church, Bandon, for a private Requiem Mass at 12 noon which will be livestreamed on www.bandonparish.ie/live

The family would like to thank the staff at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny and the Carers for the care that was shown to David.