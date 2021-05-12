Essential works now possible for disabled and older people

By Suzanne Pender

ALMOST €400,000 in funding has been granted to Co Carlow as part of the Disabled Persons Grant Scheme (DPG) and improvement works.

The funding is part of an announcement this week of over €23m nationally by Minister Darragh O’Brien, where local authorities will receive the funds they have requested to carry out works in 2021.

Under both schemes, exchequer funding meets 90% of the cost of the works in each property, with the local authority providing the remaining 10%.

Fianna Fáil TD for Carlow, Jennifer Murnane O’Connor welcomed Carlow’s allocation of €391,659.

“This is great news for Carlow. It is the first time such dedicated funding has come to the county and I am very grateful for the support I am receiving from the minister on this,” she stated.

“Anyone who wishes to access these grants can contact my office for help – I’m more than happy to give any and all assistance.”

The DPG scheme provides funding for extensions and adaptations to existing social housing stock for older people and people with a disability such as grab rails, disabled access ramps, wet rooms, downstairs bedrooms etc.

The scheme also provides extensions in cases of overcrowding.

The Improvement Works in Lieu of social housing scheme (IWILs) allows local authorities to improve or extend privately owned accommodation, where the applicant has been approved for social housing.

It allows those who are otherwise eligible for social housing to remain in private housing and for enhancements to that housing.