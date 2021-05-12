Graigue piper brings home gold

Pic Darragh Kane

By Elizabeth Lee

PIPER Colm Broderick has just scooped the Seán Ó Riada gold medal in a prestigious traditional music competition broadcast live on RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta over the weekend.

“I’m grateful and humbled to have been selected as the winner, because the standard of musicianship was so high,” said Colm.

The 22-year-old hails from Graiguecullen and is an all-Ireland winning uilleann piper. A past pupil of Presentation College, Carlow, Colm is a member of the Carlow branch of Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann. He was tutored by Ciaran Somers and John Tuohy and continued to fine-tune his craft in workshops across the trad network.

Na Píobairí Uilleann, an association that promotes pipe playing, recently gave Colm a set of Leo Rowsome pipes, made in 1936, which previously belonged to piping legends, including Seán Reid, Willie Clancy and, most recently, Liam O’Flynn.

“It’s an honour to be in possession of these historic pipes and this award will keep me motivated to keep playing them as best as I can. To win the Seán Ó Riada medal on them was really something special,” continued Colm.

The Seán Ó Riada medal is created in solid silver and, once the winners have been chosen each year, their names are then engraved on the bespoke medal, which is then coated in gold. Colm was also presented with €2,500 as part of his prize.