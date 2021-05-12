Less than five cases of Covid-19 reported in Carlow on Wednesday

Less than five cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Carlow this evening among 448 nationally.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 8 additional deaths related to Covid-19.

Of the deaths notified today 3 occurred in March, 2 occurred in February and 3 occurred in January or earlier.

The median age of those who died was 82 years and the age range was 40 – 92 years.

There has been a total of 4,937 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Tuesday 11 May, the HPSC has been notified of 448 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 254,013* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

· 213 are men / 230 are women

· 78% are under 45 years of age

· The median age is 29 years old

· 229 in Dublin, 38 in Meath, 35 in Kildare, 34 in Cork, 16 in Limerick and the remaining 96 cases are spread across 16 other counties**.

As of 8am today, 109 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 34 are in ICU. 12 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of Monday 10th May, 1,882,635 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland: