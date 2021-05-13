Baltinglass swift project is off to a flying start

Dermot Flanagan installs a swift nesting box in Baltinglass

‘If they roost here this year, there’s a good chance they’ll come back’ – Philip Reilly

By Elizabeth Lee

A PROJECT to encourage the nesting of swifts has just gotten off to a flying start after the installation of several nesting boxes in key locations in Baltinglass.

The fast-flying swift is on a list of birds of conservation concern in Ireland because its population has declined in Ireland by over 40% in the past 15 years.

Now, due to the actions of a team of three people, and with the support of Baltinglass tidy towns, local people will be able to spot the birds, especially in the mornings and evenings as they fly into the nesting boxes.

They’ve been installed at great heights at the local library, at a water tower in Scoil Naomh Iosaf and at the bell tower of the newly-refurbished Rathcoran House, which was once home to the Presentation Sisters.

“The boxes need to be installed up high because it suits the way that swifts fly. They fly low and, then, as they approach the nest, they fly right up to it,” Philip Reilly, a member of both Baltinglass tidy towns and Birdwatch Ireland, explained. He, along with fellow birdwatcher Brian O’Reilly and tidy towns member Dermot Flanagan got the project to build the nesting boxes off the ground.

Swifts come to Irish towns every year for just four months, arriving in early May and leaving in late August. These are four important months because they are coming to breed and, because swifts are faithful to their nest sites, it’s extremely important that the nests are safe and secure.

Each nesting box is big enough to accommodate three swift families at a time and to attract the birds to the sites, initially, special sound systems have been installed to call them.

Once the swifts start using the boxes, the sound systems will be removed as the birds settle into their new homes.

“If they roost here this year, there’s a good chance that they’ll come back,” Philip explained.

The most visible of the nest boxes is at the side of the library, so interested bird watchers should keep an eye out for the visitors, especially in the mornings and evenings.

The swift nest project in Baltinglass had the support of several sponsors ,including Remcoll Developments, Slaney Veterinary Centre, Broken IT, Tommy Hanlon, Ber Alcock-Earley, the Alcock family, Jonathan McLoughlin and Philip Reilly.

The organisers would also like to thank the managers of three sites where the nesting boxes were installed, including McKee Construction, who are currently working on the site of the former convent.