Carlow students slept rough in aid of homelessness

A GROUP of hardy IT Carlow students braved the elements to sleep out in aid of homelessness recently.

Seven students slept out in the GAA stand on the IT Carlow campus on Friday. So far, the event has raised just over €3,000 on GoFundMe for the Good Shepperd Centre in Kilkenny.

Organiser Chris Rennicks said: “It was fairly wet and windy, but we got through it. We had a nice bit of shelter underneath the GAA stand.”

It gave the young people a fleeting glimpse of what being homeless is like, although the privileged position they had was not lost on them.

“You’re just sleeping on hard ground, impossible to get comfortable. We were chatting away there and we were lucky we were together, had our phones and knew the next morning at 7am or 8am we’d be going home, going for showers, going to change into new clothes. Homeless people can’t do that,” said Chris.

The other students who took part were Aaron Dunne, Barry Allen, James Kavanagh, Louise Maher, Sasha Serbedzija and Thomas Drury.

The event is close to Chris’s heart, as he was good friends with Rory Gahan, a Tinnahinch man who was homeless and died around Christmas time 2018, aged 34. The pair met by chance in Carlow town when Rory was homeless. Chris, who is a social care student originally from Navan, treated him like anybody else. They used to go to Subway and have a cup of a tea or a sandwich and have a chat.

Chris would have him over to his place. They talked about music and Rory’s interest in astronomy. Rory would talk about his own struggles.

“That’s why I wanted to do it. He died around Christmas and I wanted to do something for him and his family. It means so much to raise the money for a homeless charity,” said Chris. “He was the first close friend I had lost in life.”

The initial plan for the fundraiser was to hold it in January, but due to Covid-19 this was not possible. A bucket collection in December also raised €300 for the Good Shepperd Centre. People can still donate online for the cause until the end of May by going here.