Couple who died in Roscommon fire are named

The couple who died in an early morning fire in Co Roscommon have been named locally as Joey Tumulty and Nuala Kenny.

The couple died after a fire broke out at their home home at Gurth near Rooty Cross in south Roscommon, about 13 kilometres east of Ballinasloe.

Mr Tumulty, 54, was a plasterer who worked in a local farm supply business in Ballinasloe, while Ms Kenny, 44, was a healh care worker from nearby Clonburren.

Their bodies were found inside their house which was extensively damaged in the fire and their deaths have shocked the local community.

Fr Michael Molloy, parish priest of Moore, told the Roscommon Herald that the victims and their families were well known in the area.

“It’s a terrible shock to the people, a terrible tragedy for the families involved and the shockwaves are spreading through the community,” he said. “It’s a close-knit community and the families are well known and our thoughts and prayers are with them at this very difficult time.”

Gardaí are awaiting the outcome of postmortem examinations and a technical examination of the house where they died before deciding what course of action to take. State pathologist Margaret Bolster has been informed.

Three units of the fire brigade from Ballinasloe and Athlone went to the scene and brought the fire under control after the alarm was raised at 2am.

The bodies of the couple were discovered inside the house which is located on a rural road. The scene was preserved and the road closed for a Garda technical examination. The bodies have been removed to University College Hospital in Galway for post mortem examinations.