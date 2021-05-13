Covid: No further deaths, 456 additional cases

James Cox

No further Covid-19 related deaths have been reported in the Republic of Ireland today while 456 additional cases have been confirmed.

There has been a total of 4,937 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland along with 254,450 confirmed cases.

Of the cases notified today:

233 are men/223 are women.

81 per cent are under 45 years of age.

The median age is 27 years old.

189 cases are in Dublin, 52 in Cork, 49 in Donegal, 39 in Kildare, 17 in Galway and the remaining 110 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

As of 8am today, 111 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 36 are in ICU. Eleven additional Covid-19 cases have been recorded in Irish hospitals in the past 24 hours.

As of Tuesday, May 11th, 1,922,913 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland.

1,408,105 people have received their first dose.

514,808 people have received their second dose.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said: “Our key objective remains to follow the public health advice in our daily activities as we continue to chart our way through this pandemic.

“I would encourage people who have been vaccinated, to safely resume your lives, mindful of the guidelines. For those awaiting vaccination, the many choices we make to stick with the public health advice will keep ourselves and our loved ones safe.”