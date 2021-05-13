Death notices and funeral arrangements

Gregory Murray

Carlow and Enfield, London, England. Sadly missed by his heartbroken parents Thomas and Maura (nee Murphy, Ballybrack) brother Philip, sisters Anne – Marie, Veronica and Loreto, nephews Philip, Gary and Harvey, nieces Suzanne and Mabel, grandniece, grandnephew, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace. Due to Government Restrictions regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place in St. Patrick’s Church, Ballymurphy, Borris (max 50 people) at 2 pm on Saturday, 15th May, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

No hand-shaking and strict social distancing, please. The family would like to thank you for your co-operation at this sad time.

David Crowley

Bandon, Cork / Carlow on 11 May 2021, suddenly, at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny. David, Oakley Park, Tullow Road, Carlow and late of Clancoolbeg, Bandon, dearly beloved husband of Ann (nee O’Donovan) and devoted father of Frank, Carol and Eibhlís and dear brother of Martin, Liam, Catherine and the late Don. Brother-in-law of the late Betty Sheehy and the late Declan Healy.

Sadly missed by his loving wife, family, daughter-in-law Margaret, grandchildren Frank, John and Leo, brothers, sister, sisters-in-law Margaret Healy, Mary Deasy, Cathleen Crowley and Pauline Crowley, brothers-in-law Pat McCarthy Jimmy Deasy and Eugene Sheehy, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and many friends.

In accordance with Government and H.S.E. guidelines, David’s Funeral will take place privately.

David’s Funeral Cortege will leave Gabriel and O’Donovan’s Funeral Home, Bandon, on Friday at 11am approx. travelling via South Main Street, Market Street, Clancool Hill, Carey’s Cross and pausing at his former home en route to St. Patrick’s Church, Bandon, for a private Requiem Mass at 12 noon which will be livestreamed on www.bandonparish.ie/live

The family would welcome condolences and can be left on the Condolence link below. The family would like to thank the staff at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny and the Carers for the care that was shown to David.

May David Rest in Peace.

Patricia Campbell (née McGowan)

Farnans, Ballickmoyler, Carlow / Laois

Unexpectedly. Sister of the late Peter and Fiona. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Colin, son Liam, daughter Kirsty, brother John, sisters Sheila and Theresa, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, family, friends and pets.

Rest in Peace

Due to government restrictions Requiem Mass will take place at 11.15 am on Friday morning 14 May in The Cathedral of the Assumption, Carlow, limited to 50 people. Patricia’s Mass can be viewed on The Cathedral of the Assumption’s online streaming service by using the following link http://carlowcathedral.ie/webcam/. A private family cremation will take place afterwards.