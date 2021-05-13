Feasibility study commissioned to develop greenway

By Elizabeth Lee

CARLOW Co Council has just commissioned a consultancy firm to carry out a feasibility study into the creation of a greenway from Pallas East in Co Wexford to Lelighlinbridge.

Director of services Padraig O’Gorman briefed the Bagenalstown municipal district members on how a proposed greenway, which is a cycle and walking track using mainly disused railway lines, was progressing.

He said that Punch Consulting Engineers from Cork had been commissioned to carry out the feasibility study, in which they would find the optimum route for the track. It would take about five months to complete, he said, adding that the government had ambitions to create a network of greenways around the country.

Councillor Michael Doran welcomed the fact that Leighlinbridge was included in the route and asked if local landowners would be consulted. Mr O’Gorman replied that they would be consulted at a later date.

Cathaoirleach Arthur McDonald raised the subject of the blueway path, which was a proposed development of the Barrow track by Waterways Ireland, which was turned down by Carlow Co Council.

Mr O’Gorman said that the blueway was “still at play” and that the creation of a greenway was a separate project.

Cllr McDonald said that the rejection of the blueway was a “momentous mistake” by the council and he also criticised Waterways Ireland about the condition of the riverbank between Bagenalstown and Leighlinbridge.

Cllr Doran agreed with him about the condition of the riverbank, but pointed out that Waterways Ireland had had difficulty in getting permission to work on the riverbanks.

He suggested that Waterways Ireland should have general permission to carry out work on the riverbanks rather than having to apply every time work needed to be done.