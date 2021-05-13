Judge says Carlow woman’s driving was ‘unacceptable’

JUDGE Geraldine Carthy described the driving of a Bagenalstown woman who was travelling at over 100kph in a 60kph zone as “completely unacceptable” at a sitting of Carlow District Court last week. The woman pleaded guilty to driving without insurance or a driving licence and also without due care and attention on 28 March last.

When the case was called, defending solicitor Joe Farrell said that there was consent from gardaí to reduce the driving charge to that of driving without reasonable consideration. However, Judge Geraldine Carthy rejected the downgrading of the charge when she heard evidence.

Sgt Hud Kelly said that the defendant had been observed travelling at 150kph in a 60kph zone at Clonruske when she overtook two cyclists.

“I will not be reducing the charge,” said the judge.

Sgt Kelly added that the defendant was disqualified from driving at the time, as she had accumulated 12 penalty points. Her vehicle was also seized by gardaí.

Defending solicitor Joe Farrell described the case as “somewhat unusual circumstances.”

“She accepts she was out of line,” he said. “She was coming from work and in a rush.”

The court was told that the defendant had previously held a UK licence, on which she had picked up three fixed-charge penalty notices. “They did not attach to her licence because it was a UK licence,” said Mr Farrell. “Following Brexit, she had to get an Irish licence, but then the penalty points got onto the new licence.”

Judge Carthy commented: “105kph in a 60kph zone … no matter where you were going or what you were doing, that is completely unacceptable. Not only were you putting your life at risk but other road users as well.”

Judge Carthy imposed a €1,500 fine and a 12-month driving ban on the driving without due care and attention charge. A two-year driving disqualification and €750 was imposed on the insurance charge.

Recognisance was fixed the event of an appeal, including a €500 cash lodgement.

