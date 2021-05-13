National broadband rollout making ‘progress’ despite Covid challenge

James Cox

National Broadband Ireland (NBI) says the national rollout of broadband is making “progress” despite challenges relating to the Covid-19 pandemic.

An NBI spokesperson told breakingnews.ie the group is “acutely aware that people want access to high-speed broadband as soon as possible, and the company is focused to deliver that goal”.

“Despite the challenging environment caused by Covid-19 and the resulting impact nationally, National Broadband Ireland (NBI) has grown and mobilised its team which is working on the project across all 26 counties and making good progress across the various stages of the National Broadband Plan. NBI is acutely aware that people want access to high-speed broadband as soon as possible, and the company is focused to deliver that goal.

High speed internet

“Since it began work on the ground in January 2020, NBI has surveyed 215,000 premises across the country.

“NBI has also connected 164 Broadband Connection Points nationwide with both internal and external broadband access. These facilities — which include sports clubs, community centres and tourist sites — will provide free public access to high speed internet in the rollout area. ”

The rollout of high-speed broadband in Co Laois is between 25 per cent and 50 per cent behind schedule.

The Laois Nationalist reports that local councillors were recently briefed by NBI deployment director Pat O’Toole, who said that the rollout of the fibre optic connection in Laois was between 25 per cent to 50 per cent behind the planned rollout programme.

He said that there are 12,510 premises in Laois without access to high-speed broadband, a total of 31 per cent of premises.