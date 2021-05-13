No funding available for Carlow town bus service

By Suzanne Pender

THE much-heralded Carlow town bus service was dealt a blow this week with confirmation that there is ‘no funding available’ for this much anticipated service.

The National Transport Authority (NTA) did, however, insist that providing a bus service in Carlow town remained a priority and ‘top of the list’ on its both its town services and new services nationwide list.

Anne Graham, chief executive of the NTA, addressed Carlow Co Council this week and acknowledged the “frustrations” felt by members, who had expected a fully operational bus service for Carlow town at this stage.

Ms Graham spoke of the unprecedented times faced over the past year by NTA, resulting in the need for an additional €600m from the Department of Transport “to keep existing services moving.”

“No funding was made available for new services in 2020 or in 2021,” Ms Graham stated.

Ms Graham confirmed that Carlow town is “first on our priority” and assured members that the service would be put forward for funding in 2022. The tender will be for a fully electric single-deck fleet of five vehicles, operating on two routes within the town.

“It’s not good news, I’m afraid, but, hopefully, it will be better news next year,” Ms Graham said.

Cllr Fintan Phelan stated that while members were disappointed to hear the news, they welcomed clarity on the issue, with doubts about the service growing since last November.

Cllr Phelan remarked that in 2017 at a meeting in Tullow, the NTA had stated that funding was in place for the Carlow service, however, it subsequently transpired “the funding was never in place.”

He also questioned what exactly ‘top of the list’ meant and stressed the need for a bus service in a town with a population in excess of 20,000.

“What list are we on and how long can we expect it to be?,” he asked.

Cllr John Cassin also asked for a “definite timeline” and he, too, questioned which ‘list’ Carlow was at the top of.

Cllr Adrienne Wallace urged the NTA to stress the urgency of the matter, adding that the delay showed the priority of government for Carlow, despite being a constituency with four out of five of the TDs in government.

“That’s worrying for us,” she said.

Ms Graham stated that funding “was not in our gift” and while NTA can make a case, the allocation of funding was a government decision.

“But we recognise we are in an extremely difficult time, as is the government, we are in an emergency situation where the state had to provide significant funding to keep the existing service going,” she stated.

Ms Graham said she could not give a timeline, but Carlow town was a priority and top of the list for both town services and new services.

“We are still committed to providing a service as quickly as possible,” she stated.

Cllr John Pender remarked that he had been at that meeting in Tullow in 2017 and such was the assurances provided by NTA that the service would be up and running quickly “many of us felt we could have got the bus home that day.”

Ms Graham stated that she had not been at that meeting in Tullow, but acknowledged that her colleagues were enthusiastic about providing public transport services. She said that at that stage the trajectory had been that funding was provided each year for a new service.

“They were confident they would be in that position, but Covid dealt us a blow, but we are as enthusiastic as ever,” she assured.