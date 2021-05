A Carlow charity shop is on the lookout for volunteers as it reopens next week. Barnardos children’s charity are seeking volunteers for their shop on Dublin Street, Carlow as they reopen on 17 May. Volunteers are needed for four hour shifts. The role will include sorting clothes, helping around the shop and customer service. For more information, contact the Carlow Volunteer Centre on 059 9173033 or email [email protected]