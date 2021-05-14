Carlow photo society exhibition starts next Friday

CARLOW Photographic Society will hold its annual Exposure exhibition virtually this year, starting on Friday.

This year they are exhibiting the images from 35 members spaced out over the week, five images per member in total, and it is being run it in aid of Éist Carlow. It will be run through the group’s Facebook page and Instagram and will go on for a full week.

A donate button will be available for those who would like to make a donation to this great charity.

The photography club has been active through the pandemic, virtually through Zoom, and recently held its annual awards. For more information, check out its Facebook page.