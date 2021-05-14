Carlow, Tullow and Bagenalstown libraries re-opened this week

Carlow library staff were delighted to welcome their members back last Monday after months of being locked down because of Covid-19 restrictions.

John Shortall, County Librarian said “We are absolutely delighted to be open and in a position to welcome our patrons and communities back to the library. We missed them and they missed us. While we responded as best as we could during the last year and adapted our service offerings, the reopening of library buildings has been a joyful occasion for both staff and customers this week. There were many happy faces and it was lovely to see friends of the library come through our doors once again.”

Library services are being provided to the public in a step-by-step manner in line with public health guidance. Currently, they can provide call and collect in all branches and Book a Browse in Carlow, Tullow and Muinebheag Libraries. Other services such as printing and photocopying have not resumed in this initial stage of re-opening.

Carlow 059 912 9705

Tullow 059 913 6299

Muinebheag 059 912 9703

Borris 059 917 0350

In all situations, the health and safety of library users and staff will be paramount. Social distancing will be observed where library users interact with services, and all health and safety protocols will be observed.

What can I do?

– Call & Collect

– Return items to Carlow, Tullow and Muinebheag Libraries

– Book a browse

Don’t forget, you can access library services online 24/7 at www.carlowlibraries.ie and these online services will continue to be available as we move through the re-opening phases. You can:

– join the library online at www.librariesireland.ie/join- your-library

– download eBooks and eAudiobooks

– read eMagazines and eNewspapers

– take eLearning or eLanguage courses

– watch or listen to Storytime on our Social Media channels

– listen to The Talking Newspaper on iTunes, Spotify and Google Podcasts