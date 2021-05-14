Death notices and funeral arrangements

Thomas Byrne

19 Marian Terrace, Hacketstown, Co. Carlow on 13 May 2021, peacefully at his residence, surrounded by his loving family; predeceased by his loving wife Mary Byrne (née) Richardson; sadly missed by his loving children Billy, Celine, Lisa and Lynsey and their partners, his nine grandchildren Kenzi, Ruben, Evan, Zack, Talia, Libby, Ava, Ellie and Eli, brothers and sisters, extended family and the community of friends in The Rural Revival family.

May Tom’s gentle soul rest in peace.

In line with Government and HSE Guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private Funeral for family and close friends will take place. Removal from Halligan’s Funeral Home, Station Road, Rathvilly on Saturday at 1.30 o’c to The Church of Our Lady of Dolours and St. Patrick, Davidstown arriving for 2 o’c Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. Thomas’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the following link https://www.facebook.com/camerarecordings/live/

Flowers are welcome.

Mick (Michael) Brophy

Kilcoole, Rathoe, Carlow. Peacefully at St. Vincent’s Hospital on May 13 2021. Predeceased by his beloved wife Maureen, brothers Seamus, Lar and Joe.

Mick, beloved father of Jake (JJ), Tom, Ger & Michelle. Deeply regretted by his daughters-in-law Michelle, Julie & Mary, partner Keith, grandchildren Barry, Niamh, Kenneth, Michael, Hannah, James and Eva, great-granddaughter Kellie, brothers and sisters Tom, John, Breda, Pat, Brendan, Geraldine, Pauline, Billy & George, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, friends and kind neighbours.

May Mick’s Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Due to government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place on Sunday at 2pm in Saint Patrick’s Church, Rathoe, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Mick’s funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link

https://youtu.be/QmHk4pxNyJQ