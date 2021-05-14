Death notices and funeral arrangements

Rose Payne

69 St. Killian’s Crescent and formerly of Talbot Terrace, Carlow died 13 May 2021 (suddenly) at her home. Predeceased by her parents James and Mary, sister Brenda and brother Seamus. Sadly missed by her brothers Br. Patrick and Tommy, sisters Mary, Imelda, Frances and Lucia, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, cousins, relatives and friends.

Owing to the government restrictions the funeral Mass will be private and confined to family (max 50). The Mass may be viewed on the Cathedral parish webcam using this link (www.carlowcathedral.ie/webcam/) at 11.15am on Saturday morning. Burial will follow afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery.