DIY project results in Carlow man’s appearance in court

A CARLOW man who celebrated a DIY project with a few drinks ended up appearing before Judge Geraldine Carthy last week. The man pleaded guilty to public intoxication and threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour on 13 March last on the Tullow Road, Carlow.

Sgt Hud Kelly said that gardaí received a report of the defendant “banging on the door of his mother’s house”. Gardaí observed the defendant still banging on the door when they arrived.

The court was told that the man was abusive to gardaí at the scene, saying: “F–k the lot of ye. I am not the problem here.” Mr O’Brien continued to be abusive in the garda station at the member in charge, further uttering “F–k the lot of ye”.

The court was told that the defendant had a previous conviction for obstruction.

Defending barrister Maurice Bardon said that his client was an unmarried father of one grown child. He was on disability and suffered from PTSD.

“It was a combination of alcohol and medication,” explained Mr Bardon. “He should not have been drinking on medication. He is a carpenter by trade. He was after building a cot for his niece and decided to have a few drinks to celebrate. He had an adverse reaction and his mother got frightened.”

Mr Bardon said that his client’s relationship with his mother is still good.

The man had brought €200 with him to court as compensation. Judge Carthy accepted the donation to the court poor box and struck out the public intoxication charge. A fine of €300 was imposed on the threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour offence.

