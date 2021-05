A man has been arrested in Co Longford on suspicion of deception and money laundering involving more than €100,000.

The man, aged in his mid-40s, was arrested in Corboy shortly after 7.30am today.

The investigation was led by gardaí from Longford, with the assistance of the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB).

The man is currently being held at Longford Garda station under provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Gardaí have not made any further information available at this time.