MicroGen Biotech among finalists in entrepreneur of year

Dr Xuemei Germaine, founder and CEO of MicroGen BioTech

By Suzanne Pender

THE founder of a Carlow-based company that’s to the forefront in a global mission to improve food safety, security and soil sustainability has secured a place among the finalists in the 2021 EY Entrepreneur of the Year.

Dr Xuemei Germaine, founder and CEO of MicroGen BioTech, based at the Enterprise and Research Incubation Centre at IT Carlow, has been named this week among the 24 finalists in the competition.

The entrepreneurs, which span the retail, consumer, technology, health and leisure sectors, among many more, collectively generate annual revenues in excess of €1.325bn.

The finalists from across the country will compete across three categories: emerging, industry and international and one overall winner will be selected as the EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2021 in November.

Dr Germaine founded MicroGen Biotech in 2012, along with three other PhD co-founders. In 2015, MicroGen raised its seed funding from Irish and Chinese private investors and the Irish government through Enterprise Ireland.

They have developed patented constructed functional microbiome platform technology, which allows them to develop microbial products for reducing toxins in crops taking up from the soil while increasing crop yield.

Their R&D activities are conducted in a state-of-art R&D facility equipped with cutting-edge technology facilitating their product development process.

“This year’s finalists highlight the vibrant diversity of the entrepreneurial landscape across the island of Ireland, with sectors including technology, consumer, leisure and healthcare all represented, as well as our highest ever proportion of female finalists which is great to see,” said Roger Wallace, partner lead for the EY Entrepreneur of the Year.

The 24 finalists have been shortlisted from more than 120 nominations by an independent judging panel.

“This year’s finalists are at the start of what will be such an exciting journey, not just this year but as they become part of the EY Entrepreneur of the Year community. I’d like to wish them the very best at the beginning of an unforgettable journey through the programme and beyond,” said Anne Heraty, CEO of CPL Resources Plc and chair of the judging panel.