New Carlow bylaws will see roaming horses seized

By Suzanne Pender

HORSES can no longer roam freely on the county’s public spaces and will be seized immediately if they posed a danger, according to robust new bylaws.

Carlow Co Council unanimously voted in favour of new horse bylaws at their online meeting last week.

The bylaws state that all horses found on public lands must be chipped and identifiable, can be seized if they pose a danger or a nuisance to public health and safety and will be humanely destroyed if found by a veterinarian or inspector to be in pain or distress, to such an extent that it is in the best interests of their medical welfare.

Cllr Arthur McDonald proposed the new bylaws, adding that the matter had been fully discussed by the SPC and had also sought and received submissions from the public.

Cllr Adrienne Wallace stated that she had a number of issues with the bylaws. She questioned whether the bylaws were a “blanket ban” on public grazing and stated her belief that the welfare of horses was “not to the forefront of these draft bylaws.”

She also sought assurances that “no healthy horse will be put down.”

Cllr Wallace believed the needs of the Traveller community were not taken into account and spoke of the “unforeseen consequences” of the bylaws, possibly even leading to court action.

She urged the council to bring the bylaws “back to the drawing board.”

Cllr Andrea Dalton stated that the council had sought legal advice on the bylaws adding that the bylaws only “dealt with horses that were causing a nuisance or danger to public safety.”

“We are not penalising horse owners,” cllr Dalton stated.

Michael Brennan, director of services, insisted the bylaws had been “discussed and teased out” at the SPC.

“This is not a blanket ban,” he said.

He stated that legal advice was sought and the bylaws had also been examined by the Department of Agriculture. Mr Brennan clarified that horses would only be humanely destroyed “only as a last resort,” where their medical welfare had been fully assessed by a veterinarian or inspector.

Cllr McDonald said the bylaws were considered as a protection to the general public and that the wording selected had been “very fair.”

“Carlow Co Council is not only to take horses, they only take horses where they are treated badly or they are causing a danger to the public. I can see no issue with this bylaw,” he said.

Cllr Fintan Phelan stated that the reason these bylaws were considered was because in many locations in Carlow town horses are “allowed to roam freely on green spaces, posing a huge risk … a health and safety concern for children and that simply cannot be allowed.”

“Horses cannot be allowed to roam freely in green spaces, that is completely unacceptable and it’s about time this council tackle the issue,” said cllr Phelan.

Cllr Charlie Murphy supported the bylaws and spoke of the issues of horses roaming on the N80 at night.

He stated that he knew of cases where people had been kicked by a horse in green areas, adding a kick from a horse can often be “pearly gates time.”

Cllr Wallace sought further assurances that the bylaws be only implemented in the case of mistreated horses or if it was a matter of public safety.

“That is very clear under section 47, if horses are causing a nuisance or danger to persons and property,” stated Mr Brennan.

The bylaws were seconded by cllr John Murphy and in a roll call vote were passed unanimously.