NPA makes ‘difficult decision’ to cancel trade exhibition

By Suzanne Pender

THE National Ploughing Association (NPA) executive has made the difficult decision to cancel the 2021 trade exhibition.

The decision comes this morning following months of monitoring the Covid-19 situation and taking into account the government’s updated roadmap for the next few months.

Given the sheer scale of the national ploughing championships with 297,000 attendees at Ballintraine, Fenagh in 2019 and the lack of clarity about what Covid restrictions and regulations will look like in September for outdoor events, it was felt that cancelling the 1,700 trade exhibitor event was the only option.

The ploughing competitions will, however, still go ahead at the site in Ratheniska, Co Laois.

“It’s a massive disappointment to the association to have to cancel the trade exhibition two years in a row, in particular when you consider the estimated annual economic impact of €50m that will be lost to the Irish economy,” said NPA managing director Anna May McHugh.

“We are very conscious of the loss of revenue for our exhibitors and the disappointment of patrons. However, the NPA is a strong establishment, we have a massively committed team behind the event, our exhibitors and our patrons have been very loyal over the years and we look forward to bringing the exhibition back at its full potential in 2022.

“We will run our national ploughing competitions this year and, hopefully, we can welcome some visitors (pending regulations),” Ms McHugh added.

The NPA pointed out that public health and safety is of ‘paramount importance’ to the association and unless they were confident the trade exhibition could go ahead without causing any risk to exhibitors, competitors and visitors, it would not be feasible.

As the timeline to start site works is imminent, the NPA simply just could not wait any longer to make a decision.

The world ploughing contest, due to be held in Ireland to celebrate the 90th anniversary of the NPA, attracting visitors from 30 countries, was also cancelled, given the extent of current international travel restrictions.

The NPA has also confirmed that the event will return to Ratheniska in 2022 from 20-22 September.