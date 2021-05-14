Patrick Joseph Meany to be remembered

Tomard Church where Mr Meany will be commemorated

By Elizabeth Lee

A CARLOW man who died in the War of Independence will be commemorated at a special ceremony on the 101st anniversary of his death.

Patrick Joseph Meany from Garryduff, Old Leighlin died after he was caught in a fire at Ballybrack RIC Barracks in Dublin on 21 May 1920.

He was 25 years old at the time.

His death will be commemorated at Tomard church on Sunday 23 May at 4pm, at which local historian Martin Nevin will pay tribute to him.

The event will also be attended by members of the historical re-enactment group, the Co Carlow Flying Column, as well as Patrick Joseph’s family. Prayers will be said, wreaths will be laid and an Irish flag will be flown in his honour.