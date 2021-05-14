Rent scammers conning people out of €2,158 in each case

By Elizabeth Lee

GARDAÍ have received a number of complaints about rental scams, where people have paid over deposits and rent advances to fraudulent accounts.

In recent days, a number of people have been victimised in the Carlow area, resulting in losses running into thousands of euro. The amount sought for deposit in advance was €2,158 in each case.

Gardaí are asking people to fully check out the authenticity of advertisements for rental accommodation while also checking out the property in advance of handing over money. Appropriate checks should be carried out to ensure that the person renting the property is authorised to do so. This includes holiday rentals.

Gardaí are also advising people who have properties to rent to use fully licenced letting agents who are licenced under the Property Services Regulatory Authority, (PRSA).