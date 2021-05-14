Rotunda patients asked not to attend appointments amid system cyberattack

Vivienne Clarke

The Master of the Rotunda maternity hospital Professor Fergal Malone has called on all out patients not to attend at the hospital today following a cyberattack on their computer system.

Only women who are over 36 weeks pregnant should continue their appointment or emergency cases, he told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland.

Prof Malone explained that overnight it was discovered there had been a ransomware cyberattack on the electronic records system which meant all computer systems had to be shut down.

The hospital had a contingency plan in place and will be using a paper based system today, which will slow down the process, but all patients are safe, he added.

As a precaution, the hospital was asking everyone who had an outpatient appointment today not to attend unless they were over 36 weeks.

All the equipment within the hospital was fully operational, he added, the only thing they could not do was to log into electronic records as the system had been taken off-line.

They had reverted to paper-based record keeping and all records will be completed by hand and through-put will be much slower.

Prof Malone pointed out that all four of the country’s main maternity hospitals used electronic registration systems.

At the Rotunda, all the focus will be on keeping the daily operation going and keeping patients safe, he said.

However, routine checks and scans cannot go ahead today and will be rescheduled to next week so the hospital can focus on those who need immediate care, he added.

Inpatient records are accessible through the paper-based system and all care will continue as usual.

“It is the pace that is the problem,” Prof Malone said.

It was fortunate the cyberattack happened before the weekend when outpatient services were not scheduled, “but babies are born on weekends too” he said, adding the whole team at the hospital will be working on the emergency response plan.