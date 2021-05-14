What’s planned for your area?

CARLOW Co Council received nine planning applications between 1-7 May.

APPLICATIONS RECEIVED

Bagenalstown

Declan and Eleanor Murphy wish to erect a single-storey extension to the side of existing dwelling at Kilcarrig, Bagenalstown.

Borris

Susan McGhee wishes to construct an existing domestic garage at Ballyine, Borris.

Carlow

Bill Flynn wishes to erect an extension of an existing metal recycling facility, including yard extension and new building, at Bennekerry, Tullow Road, Carlow.

Eoin McMahon wishes to erect a new second-storey side extension over existing structure to existing two-storey dwelling at Sandhills, Hacketstown Road, Carlow.

Patrick and Niamh Carroll wish to retain a domestic garage and permission for single-storey side and rear extensions at Clarence Court, Link Road, Brownshill.

Kilbride

Damien Malone and Sarah Furlong wish to remove existing chimney and bay window, alterations to existing fenestration, new render finish to house and garage, construction of new bay window and canopy to front and single-storey extension to rear at Kilbride.

Leighlinbridge

Drive Forecourt Services Ltd wish to create alterations/extension to existing retail shop at ground floor level and demolition of existing domestic garage at Coneykeare and Ballyknockan, Leighlinbridge.

Nurney

Patrick Egan wishes to demolish existing bungalow, retention of foundation works and completion of two-storey dwelling at Graiguenaspideog, Nurney.

Tobinstown

Stephen Hunter and Noelle Conlon wish to construct a two-storey dwelling and detached garage at Raheen, Tobinstown