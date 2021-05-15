Angela was a GAA woman and an ICA stalwart

By Charlie Keegan

THE Milford/Ballinabranna area of Carlow lost one of its most popular residents with the peaceful passing at University Hospital Waterford on Tuesday 20 April of Angela Dermody, Cloghna, Milford.

Angela, who celebrated her 80th birthday on 28 February, had been hospitalised for two-and-a-half weeks before her death.

The former Angela Byrne was born and bred in Milford, being daughter of the late Jack and Elizabeth (née Kavanagh) Byrne. She was one of a family of four and was predeceased by her sister Mary Nolan, Leighlinbridge and her brother-in-law Mick Nolan, also Leighlinbridge.

Angela attended Ballinabranna National School and Carlow Vocational School. Following her school days, she worked for a number of years with Crotty’s bread and confectionary shop on Tullow Street, Carlow.

In August 1964, Angela married Martin Dermody from Ballygowan, Milford. Martin is a former footballer with Milford and Ballinabranna and played hurling with St Fintan’s. He remains a stalwart GAA follower and supporter. Martin was an insurance agent in the Carlow/Kilkenny area for some 40 years with New Ireland Assurance Company.

Angela herself was a dedicated GAA woman. In her young days, she lined out with the Ballinabranna camogie team and throughout her life was a keen follower of local GAA teams and Carlow county teams in all codes – male and female.

Angela was a community activist, being a long-time member of the Ballinabranna guild of the Irish Countrywomen’s Association (ICA), serving as guild secretary over the years. As a person who loved meeting people – the Dermody door was always open and the kettle always on the boil – everyone was welcomed with a smile. Angela loved the range of activities the ICA provided and the fact she could meet ladies from the local community in such a positive setting.

She was also a long-time volunteer with the Citizens’ Information Centre on St Joseph’s Road, Carlow and was a strong supporter and fundraiser for Rehab Care on Killeshin Road, Graiguecullen.

Angela was an avid bridge player, enjoying weekly bridge sessions in the Seven Oaks Hotel and Reddy’s of Tullow Street. Sadly, Covid-19 put a halt to bridge in recent times. During the pandemic, Angela maintained contact with her circle of friends by way of the house phone or mobile. As daughter Caroline commented: “Mam hardly ever had a phone out of her hand.”

Angela and Martin liked to go on sun holidays to Spain, with Lanzarote being a favourite. They also enjoyed family holidays in Ireland, Kerry and the west of Ireland being their usual destinations.

Angela loved her garden and spent many hours with her flowers and shrubs creating rockeries and banks overflowing with colourful, cascading flowers.

She was waked in Carpenter’s Funeral Home, Graiguecullen on Wednesday 21 April, where prayers were led by Deacon Patrick Roche.

Angela’s remains were removed to St Fintan’s Church, Ballinabranna on Thursday 22 April, where Fr Pat Hennessy, PP, Leighlinbridge was chief celebrant of her funeral Mass, assisted by Fr Tom Little, PP, Askea-Bennekerry-Tinryland.

Readings at Mass were by Seán Byrne (brother), while Prayers of the Faithful were recited by Angela’s nieces Anne Nolan and Deirdre Bambrick, along with life-long friends Kara Dunne and Edel Jordan.

Leighlinbridge parish choir, led by Aoibhinn Foley, sang the hymns at Mass, with Helen Lynch as organist.

During Mass, Fr Hennessy paid tribute to the many sterling qualities Angela Dermody brought to her life. After Communion, Tom Murphy, another life-long friend of Angela’s, sang one of her favourite songs Never Grow Old.

Following Mass, Angela was laid to rest in the adjoining cemetery, with Fr Pat reciting the final prayers at the graveside.

Angela is mourned by her husband Martin, children Caroline and Adrian Dermody (both Cloghna, Milford), brother Seán (Sligo), sister Betty Lewis (Manchester), sister-in-law Margaret, brother-in-law Tommy, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

The Dermody family extends thanks to the doctors, nurses and staff of Waterford University Hospital for their care of Angela.

The family also thanks Fr Hennessy, Fr Little and Deacon Roche for their help and kindness at a time of great loss and Carpenter’s Funeral Directors for their professionalism.