Ava is runner-up in children’s social media competition

By Suzanne Pender

CREATIVITY and thoughtfulness has earned a local schoolgirl a coveted runner-up spot in a national competition.

Ava Donnellan (9) from Ballon was announced this week as a runner-up in #MoreThanSchool, a social media competition run by the Ombudsman for Children’s Office (OCO).

Children were asked how they felt about returning to school after such a long time at home, giving them an opportunity to give their views and to have their say.

Ava recorded a video reciting a poem she had written called What school means to me, wowing the judges with her enthusiasm and reflections.

Ava is delighted to be named among the prizewinners and also to be back at school in Ballon NS among her friends and teachers.

The competition drew entries from all age groups across the country and the final winners were whittled down by the Ombudsman for Children’s Youth Advisory Panel (YAP) last week.

“What we learned from the entries is that school is not just a place of learning – many children spoke about how much they liked to see their friends, how much they missed their teachers and their struggles with online learning and missing their hobbies,” said YAP judge Emer Neville.

The Ombudsman for Children Dr Niall Muldoon said he was “blown away by the creativity of the young people and their entries.”

“We have a living history of our young people’s perspective on the pandemic and the importance of school in their lives and how it has impacted them and their families.

“The young people have shown a level of wisdom, honesty and insight that adults and people in power should sit up and listen to,” said Mr Muldoon.

“I want to congratulate all the winners and thank every single young person who took the time to create an entry – well done,” he said.

The #MoreThanSchool entries can be viewed on the Ombudsman for Children’s Office website https://www.oco.ie/news/more-than-school/.