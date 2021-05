A large housing development for Carlow town has received the green light by local planners. Carlow County Council recently granted planning permission for the creation of over 50 dwellings at Strawhall, Carlow.

Dublin based South Eastern Builders Ltd have received permission to erect 56 new dwellings to include 12 two-bed apartments, 36 terraced two and three bed units, six semi detached two storey houses and two detached two storey houses.