Ireland preparing to ‘dress up again’ with post-lockdown Penneys purchases

Irish shoppers are “getting ready to get dressed up again” with post-lockdown outfit purchases, Penneys reported after it reopened its doors this week.

Customers booked 275,000 shopping-by-appointment slots at its stores across the country during the week, ahead of the full reopening of retail from Monday.

Penneys has said it will extend its opening hours across its 36 stores next week to help reduce queues and spread demand as Covid-19 restrictions ease.

Following a week of partial reopening with shopping-by-appointment, the retailer reported that fashion was “back on the cards” as womenswear proved popular with customers.

Trends for spring and summer such as floral dresses and gingham two-pieces were “snapped up,” while high and crew neck bodysuits were also popular.

False lashes and nails

The retailer said false lashes and nails also made their way into many shopper’s baskets.

However, there was still a focus on homeware, with customers stocking up on candles, home fragrances, faux plants and flower ranges.

Penneys chief executive, Paul Marchant, said: “We’ve been blown away by the response to shopping by appointment this week from customers.

“It has been a fantastic welcome back and we are ready and waiting to fully reopen our doors to everyone from Monday. We have plenty of our new season fashion in stock, alongside all our great-value everyday essentials,” Mr Marchant continued.

“We have extended opening hours in every store in Ireland to help with queues and customer demand, so there’ll be plenty of time for everyone to visit.”

Penneys said shopping appointments for this week are now fully booked, though customers can watch for any cancellations by checking their local stores and available times on the Penneys website throughout the weekend.

The retailer said it will continue to have “extensive safety measures” in place across all stores amid the wider reopening of the retail sector next week.

These will include social distancing protocol, limits on the number of customers allowed in store, requiring the use of face coverings in-store, hand sanitisation stations at store entrances, Perspex screens and cubicles at till points and increased in-store cleaning.