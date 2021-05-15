Plans for Tullow Road hub to take big step forward

  • Home >
Friday, May 14, 2021

 

By Suzanne Pender

PLANS for the much-anticipated Tullow Road Community Hub will take a significant step forward next month.

At this week’s online meeting of Carlow Co Council, cllr John Cassin asked if the design work had been completed on the project and if it will now proceed to Part 8 in the planning process.

This involves the design going out to the public for their input and observations.

Director of services Michael Brennan confirmed the executive, council members and the community had been in consultation and plans were “well in advance.”

