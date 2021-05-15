Former Cork mayor Tim Falvey dies at 87

Olivia Kelleher

Former Lord Mayor of Cork Tim Falvey has died at his home this morning at the age of 87.

His son, well-known explorer Pat Falvey, confirmed the news on Instagram.

He said that his father had experienced a short illness and died “peacefully” with his family by his bedside.

“We mourn dad’s death, but we also celebrate his amazing and eventful 87 year life as a husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. As the head of the family, his influence has impacted greatly on four generations of Falveys,” he wrote.





He continued: “Dad has left behind an amazing legacy to us all. It is a legacy of love, unity of family, and the important attributes of integrity and respect.

“He ingrained in us the power of positivity and optimism encouraging us to always see the glass half full. He also taught us to live life with passion and to have monastic patience, showing us that no matter how bad things are, we have the resilience to fight back.”

Mr Falvey said it had been a privilege for the family to care for their father at home for the last few months and to spend time with him.

“Our sympathies are with those who could not be with their parents and loved ones through these strange Covid times,” he said.

Mr Falvey thanked all those who assisted in the care of his father including Dr John Sheehan, community nurse Jo Keane, Daffodil nurses and the Marymount Palliative Care Centre.

‘Roller coaster’

He said it had been a “roller coaster” period for their family following the death of their mother, Abina, in December of last year.

“Our dear parents were inseparable in life and they are surely reunited in heaven,” he added.

Tim Falvey was a former Fianna Fáil councillor who served as Lord Mayor of Cork in 1994. He was a sitting councillor in the Cork North West Ward for over twenty years.

Mr Falvey was also an entrepreneur and a former director of the Port of Cork.

He is survived by his sons Pat, Richard, Paul and Barry and his daughters Majella and Abina. He had 15 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

His wife Abina, who died last year, was known for her charity work with many different organisations.