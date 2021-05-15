Vaccine day gives everyone boost

By Michael Godfrey

I WAS one of 400 people who received the AstraZeneca vaccine at the Carlow Institute of Technology Vaccination Centre on Saturday last.

I received a text message earlier in the week to attend at 14.25 for my first dose – and to tell the truth, I was delighted.

I had begun to wonder if the system was working – after all, we had been told we would receive notification three to seven days after registering online. It took ten days for my appointment to be confirmed, but what matter? I was getting the first jab, and that suited me fine.

At times over the past year, I had felt vulnerable, but what worried me more was the sense of guilt I would feel if I brought the virus into the house. Unlike many people, I have been out and about over the past 14 months and, while I wore gloves, sanitised my hands multiple times a day – in fact, every time I got in or out of the car – and always wore a facemask, I consider myself one of the lucky ones not to have picked up the virus somewhere during that time.

Those of you who know me also know that I’m not of slight build; in fact, I am the opposite. All reports suggest that those of us carrying an extra stone or two are more vulnerable, so the thoughts of me having to go on a ventilator, God forbid I was hospitalised, was concerning, to say the least.

I was in the pharmacy the other day and overheard a woman talk about her father, who had spent over 50 days on a ventilator and was only beginning to ‘come around’. While I applaud everyone involved in the care of that gentleman, I didn’t want to become such a patient.

Back to Saturday last – as I said, my appointment was for 2.25pm and the advice was to come five minutes early. I arrived with nine minutes to spare and immediately was directed to a place in the queue.

What struck me was the silence among all of us about to be vaccinated. I don’t know if that was out of a sense of dread that we were going to grow horns after we got vaccinated or a sense of relief that after all the talk now was our time. I’m going with the .now is our time. theory, but I have also to compliment everyone working at the vaccination centre. Talk about pleasant. They were smiling all the way and ensured the queue was kept moving at all times. No delays and no ambiguity.

My vaccinator confirmed my details, which I had just given to an administrator a few minutes earlier, explained a few things about the vaccine and asked if she had permission to administer the dose.

‘Work away’ was my immediate response and, seconds later, that was it. I felt absolutely nothing and although the vaccinator advised me to take a couple of paracetamol immediately afterwards and later that night – which I did – just in case I had some reaction, I was none the worse for wear. The time was 2.27pm – two minutes from my allotted time, so no complaints on that front.

I’m not out of the woods yet; remember, this is only the first of two doses, but in three weeks the vaccine begins to kick in and 12 weeks from now I’ll get my booster shot.

We have heard a lot about light at the end of the tunnel and, in truth, as this lockdown dragged on and on, we all wondered if that would ever be the case. I can tell you the smiles on the faces of everyone leaving the vaccination centre on Saturday proved they finally believed that day had arrived.