Death notices and funeral announcements

Bridget Fleming (nee Kavanagh)

3 Fruithill Court, Graiguecullen, Carlow and formerly of 6 Maryborough St. Graiguecullen, Carlow and Moone, Co.Kildare, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on May 15th, 2021, at her son Lemie’s home.

Beloved wife of the late Liam, much loved mother of Tony, John, Liam, Jean, Mary, Clodagh and the late James, adored grandmother of Nicola, David, Ria, Ella, Terrence, Rory, Raisa, Liam, Olivia, Louise and Aishling .

She will be sadly missed by her loving sons, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sister-in-law Laura Gough, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Bridie’s Gentle Soul Rest in Peace

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings a private funeral will take place for family in St Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen, on Monday at 11.30am and will be followed by burial in St Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow.

Bridget’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on St Clare’s Church, online streaming service by using the following link.