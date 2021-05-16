Deputy makes funding for bus service a ‘priority’

By Suzanne Pender

CALLS have been made on the minister for transport to progress urgent funding for a bus service for Carlow Town.

Deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor insisted this week that “gaining funding for this project is a top priority of mine.”

“Following regular and persistent engagement with the minister and the National Transport Authority (NTA), I have been informed that the project to secure provision of an urban-style bus service in Carlow town is currently at the top of the list of NTA towns’ projects requiring funding from the Department of Transport,” said deputy Murnane O’Connor.

“I have been and will be pressing the minister for this funding to urgently progress this vitally important service for the people of Carlow town.”

The Carlow TD added that minister Eamon Ryan “has given me his commitment to the bus town service and I explained to him the urgent need for Carlow town to have a bus service.”

According to the NTA, it is envisaged that the new service will provide two cross-town routes, serving the IT Carlow, the town centre, the railway station and major employment areas.

Coverage will also include the Laois side of the town, with services planned to operate seven days a week, from early in the morning until late evening, at half-hourly intervals on each route.

Fully accessible, electric buses will serve some 60-plus stops across the town. Leap ticketing is also planned to be available on the new service.