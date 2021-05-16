Eirgrid accused of ‘dragging their heels’

By Suzanne Pender

EIRGRID was accused of ‘dragging their heels’ and failing to provide an adequate electricity supply to Bagenalstown.

The matter was raised at this week’s online meeting of Carlow Co Council by cllr Arthur McDonald, who called on “the ESB to increase the supply.”

Cllr Andy Gladney agreed, pointing to the “massive industries” in Bagenalstown dependant on the supply.

“It’s not good enough and they have been dragging their heels on this,” stated cllr Gladney.

Cllr Gladney also raised the issue of the sewerage treatment facilities in the town, which are also inadequate, and “holding back housing developments.”

Director O’Gorman fully accepted there is a “power issue in Bagenalstown” and confirmed that council officials are meeting with Eirgrid this week to discuss the generation of the electricity supply.

Mr O’Gorman also confirmed that the council would “press on Irish Water” the need to upgrade the Bagenalstown sewerage treatment facilities.

“We will put pressure on them to move on that … we don’t envisage there will be a problem with that,” Mr O’Gorman stated.

Director of services Michael Rainey encouraged councillors to make a submission regarding the supply to Bagenalstown to Eirgrid as part of its Shaping our future initiative. He stated Eirgrid’s consultation portal was open until 14 June.